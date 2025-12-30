MHP to be on patrol during upcoming New Year holiday travel

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – There’s no rest for Mississippi Highway Patrolmen this time of year.

The Christmas Holiday Travel Period wrapped up at midnight Sunday. Now, it’s time for troopers to hit the highway again for the New Year Holiday Travel Period.

From 6 am on Wednesday, December 31, until 12 am on Thursday, January 1, they will be out in full-force to make sure Mississippi motorists are driving safely.

Troopers will be focusing enforcement efforts on speeding, seatbelt and child restraint use, and getting impaired drivers off the roads.

Last year, during the New Year’s period, they made 27 DUI arrests and responded to 68 crashes, including one fatality.

