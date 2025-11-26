MHP to be patrolling during Thanksgiving Holiday

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Thanksgiving is tomorrow, and the Egg Bowl is at Mississippi State this year, so you can be sure the roads around the Golden Triangle will be busier.

That also means the Mississippi Highway Patrol will be more visible there and around the state.

Troopers will be on alert for impaired and distracted drivers.

They will also be watching out for seatbelt and child restraint violations.

Trooper First Class Bryant Flake with Troop G said with the heavier traffic, be sure to give yourself extra time to get to your destination.

“I would definitely advise people to leave early, simply because of the traffic that’s going to be in full force. Leave early, as I said, and maintain your distance from other drivers. You may know what you’re doing, but you never know what someone else may be doing,” said Bryant.

The Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Period runs from 5 pm today until Midnight on Sunday, November 30.

