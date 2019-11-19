MHP trooper arrested for domestic violence, malicious mischief

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi Highway Patrolman was arrested after being accused of punching a windshield and grabbing a woman.

An affidavit was filed against Devodrick Sims. He has been charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and malicious mischief.

The victim accused Sims of grabbing her arm and pushing her into a car and hitting her head on the vehicle.

In the affidavit, Sims was also accused of hitting a car windshield with his fist. The victim claimed the windshield was damaged.

Sims was booked into the Lowndes County Jail on Monday.

The alleged incidents reportedly happened on November 11 at Lehmberg Cove Apartments in Columbus.

A probable cause hearing was held, but it was found Sims was not in the scope of his job duties when the reported incident occurred.

Sims is assigned to Troop G in Starkville and does patrol in Lowndes County.

We are waiting to hear back from MHP on Sims’ status with the agency.