MHP Trooper finds his niche in second career

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Some people don’t find their true calling right away. Sometimes it takes a career change to land in the right spot.

Chad Turner ran a successful trucking company for 20 years, but about five years ago he joined the Mississippi Highway Patrol, and found his niche.

Since then the Louisville native has become a Police Motorcycle Instructor, received several awards for his service on the road, and today was named Troop G Trooper of the Year by the Columbus Exchange Club.

Turner says the MHP is a second family, and for the most part, he enjoys what he does.

But there are parts of the job that he doesn’t like.

“Notifying the loved ones that their family members aren’t coming home. That’s what we’re out here trying to prevent. A lot of people don’t see that. But that’s actually the worst job a Trooper can have, is going to that loved one’s home and notifying them of the death of their loved one.”

Even though he’s only been a Trooper since 2021, this is Turner’s second time to be honored as Trooper of the Year. He also received the recognition in 2023.

Trooper of the Year is presented by the Exchange Club, but fellow Troopers nominate and vote for the honor.