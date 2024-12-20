MHP Trooper hopefuls take part in mock patrol school class

Students are part of MHP's C.O.R.E. Program

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – For the second day of this school, students were on the mat.

The students are part of Candidates on Rapid Entry, or CORE. They are from three community colleges, pursuing criminal justice degrees, with hopes of a career in law enforcement with the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

“They’re doing a lot of drilling ceremony, small stuff, learning how to march, left face, right face, how to properly get to the chow hall,” said Trooper Blake McClendon, a C.O.R.E. Instructor.

Just like in MHP Patrol school, in the CORE class, there is a certain way to do every task. And candidates better be able to do pushups, as a group.

Being part of the CORE program does not guarantee anyone a space in patrol school. After a candidate graduates community college, they have to pass a background check. Then, it is up to them.

“So this past class, Class 69, we had 700 applicants. Out of those 700 applicants, probably 400 won’t even be looked at. These kids here, if there are thirty that graduate their respective schools and graduate CORE program, they will be first 30 selected,” Trooper McClendon said.

Typically, a MHP patrol school graduates about half of the cadets who started the class.

The CORE program is available at ICC, East Central Community College, and Gulf Coast Community College.