MHP troopers respond to multi-vehicle crash on Highway 82

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An accident involving several vehicles brought traffic to a stop on Highway 82 in Lowndes County Thursday morning.

It happened shortly after 8 a.m. in the eastbound lane just after the Macon/Meridian exit.

Our crew saw at least four vehicles off the road. One was a van from Springhill Baptist Church in Starkville.

At least two people were taken from the scene in an ambulance.

Sgt. Derrick Beckom with Troop G of the Highway Patrol said troopers have responded to seven crashes, all because of the weather. So far, no serious injuries have been reported.

There is flash flooding in the area. Beckom reminded drivers to take it slow during heavy rain and turn around if they can’t see the road ahead of them.

