Mississippi Highway Patrol will have extra troopers on the roads this upcoming Labor Day weekend

Along with extra troopers on the roadways, there will also be safety checkpoints throughout the state.

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol will have extra troopers on the roads this upcoming Labor Day weekend.

Along with extra troopers on the roadways, there will also be safety checkpoints throughout the state.

Troopers manning the checkpoints will be looking for any violations, such as seat belt usage.

Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee is the public affairs officer for Troop F. He says the goal of the stepped-up enforcement is not to keep people from having fun but to help everyone have a safe Labor Day weekend.

“We just want Mississippians to be safe, folks traveling through our state to be safe, wear those seat belts, and if you do drink, get a designated driver and stay off those cell phones,” said

Last year, 9,000 tickets were written across the state during labor Day weekend.

184 DUI arrests were made and 110 child safety violations were also issued.

Drivers going through safety checkpoints are asked to have their driver’s license and proof of insurance for troopers.