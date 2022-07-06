MHP wrote almost 8,000 tickets over holiday weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – One person died on state highways in Mississippi over the July 4th holiday weekend.

The fatal accident happened in Wilkinson County, in southwest Mississippi, on July 2nd.

A 16-year-old died after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into an embankment.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol wrote nearly eight thousand tickets and made 168 DUI arrests.

Troop F based in New Albany made the most DUI arrests of any trooper post in the state with 43.

State troopers also investigated 224 crashes.