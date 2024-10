MHSAA announces 2024 Miss Volleyball winners

The MHSAA released its winners for the annual Miss Volleyball award Tuesday:

1A: Milee Switcher (Pine Grove)

2A: Macie Phifer (Ingomar)

3A: Myah Favre (Our Lady Academy)

4A: Adilyn Vaughn (Newton County)

5A: Mabry Eason (Lafayette)

6A: Sofia Gonzalez (Lake Cormorant)

7A: Izzi Barnes (Gulfport)