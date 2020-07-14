MHSAA Approves Fall Athletics 2-Week Delay

CLINTON, Miss. (WCBI) — The Mississippi High School Athletics Association approved a two-week delay for the Fall 2020 season.

The approved plan pushes the start of practice back until August 17th. Game one of the season subsequently moves to September 4th, 2020.

Mississippi High School’s originally we’re scheduled to open the 2020 football season on August 21st.

Due to the change, the first-two weeks of scheduled games will not be made up. There is no change to playoff dates and high school championships remain unchanged, however, 1A, 5A, and 6A will play 10 games whereas 2A, 3A, and 4A will play nine games.

“We believe this is the right decision at the right time,” MHSAA Executive Director Don Hinton said per a release. “As we’ve said since last spring, this is an unprecedented and rapidly changing situation where new information can and will alter plans and schedules at any time.”