MHSAA football state championships will return to Southern Miss this year

The Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) announced that the football state championships will be played at Southern Miss this year. Here’s the schedule:

Thursday, Dec. 5 Class 3A 4:00 PM Thursday, Dec. 5 Class 7A 7:30 PM Friday, Dec. 6 Class 1A 4:00 PM Friday, Dec. 6 Class 5A 7:30 PM Saturday, Dec. 7 Class 2A Noon Saturday, Dec. 7 Class 4A 3:30 PM Saturday, Dec. 7 Class 6A 7:00 PM

The championship games were played at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford last year. The previous two seasons they were at The Rock at Southern Miss in Hattiesburg.