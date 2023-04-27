MHSAA softball playoffs: second round matchups
Here is a look at our area schools that have advanced to the second round of playoffs and their upcoming matchups.
Class 1A:
- Wheeler vs. Smithville
- West Union vs. Vardaman
- Hamilton vs. Ingomar
- Taylorsville vs. Noxapater
- Hickory Flat vs. Biggersville
Class 2A:
- East Union vs. Potts Camp
- Myrtle vs. Belmont
- Choctaw County vs. Pisgah
- East Webster vs. Strayhorn
Class 3A:
- Booneville vs. Water Valley
- Amory vs. Amanda Elzy
- Independence vs. Mantachie
Class 4A:
- Corinth vs. Houston
- Kosciusko vs. Pontotoc
- Senatobia vs. Itawamba AHS
- South Pontotoc vs. West Lauderdale
Class 5A:
- Saltillo vs. Cleveland Central
- Neshoba Central vs. New Hope
- Lafayette vs. West Point
Class 6A:
- Tupelo vs. Lewisburg