MHSAA softball playoffs: second round matchups

Grace Ybarra,

 

Here is a look at our area schools that have advanced to the second round of playoffs and their upcoming matchups.

Class 1A:

  • Wheeler vs. Smithville
  • West Union vs. Vardaman
  • Hamilton vs. Ingomar
  • Taylorsville vs. Noxapater
  • Hickory Flat vs. Biggersville

Class 2A:

  • East Union vs. Potts Camp
  • Myrtle vs. Belmont
  • Choctaw County vs. Pisgah
  • East Webster vs. Strayhorn

Class 3A:

  • Booneville vs. Water Valley
  • Amory vs. Amanda Elzy
  • Independence vs. Mantachie

Class 4A:

  • Corinth vs. Houston
  • Kosciusko vs. Pontotoc
  • Senatobia vs. Itawamba AHS
  • South Pontotoc vs. West Lauderdale

Class 5A:

  • Saltillo vs. Cleveland Central
  • Neshoba Central vs. New Hope
  • Lafayette vs. West Point

Class 6A:

  • Tupelo vs. Lewisburg
