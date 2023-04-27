MHSAA softball playoffs: second round matchups

Here is a look at our area schools that have advanced to the second round of playoffs and their upcoming matchups.

Class 1A:

Wheeler vs. Smithville

West Union vs. Vardaman

Hamilton vs. Ingomar

Taylorsville vs. Noxapater

Hickory Flat vs. Biggersville

Class 2A:

East Union vs. Potts Camp

Myrtle vs. Belmont

Choctaw County vs. Pisgah

East Webster vs. Strayhorn

Class 3A:

Booneville vs. Water Valley

Amory vs. Amanda Elzy

Independence vs. Mantachie

Class 4A:

Corinth vs. Houston

Kosciusko vs. Pontotoc

Senatobia vs. Itawamba AHS

South Pontotoc vs. West Lauderdale

Class 5A:

Saltillo vs. Cleveland Central

Neshoba Central vs. New Hope

Lafayette vs. West Point

Class 6A: