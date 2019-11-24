Michael Bloomberg

Himes: Nunes pushed “fantastical conspiracy theories” at hearings

The No. 2 Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee said Nunes is promoting conspiracy theories to defend President Trump

2H ago

conway1.png

Conway: White House ready to “go on offense” in impeachment trial

“Defense will go on offense if there is a Senate trial,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told “Face the Nation” Sunday

3H ago

himes2.png

Transcript: Rep. Jim Himes on “Face the Nation”

The following is a transcript of an interview with Representative Jim Himes that aired Sunday, November 24, 2019, on “Face the Nation.”

3H ago

armstrong2.png

Transcript: Rep. Kelly Armstrong on “Face the Nation”

The following is a transcript of an interview with Representative Kelly Armstrong that aired Sunday, November 24, 2019, on “Face the Nation.”

3H ago

conway2.png

Transcript: Kellyanne Conway on “Face the Nation”

The following is a transcript of an interview with Kellyanne Conway that aired Sunday, November 24, 2019, on “Face the Nation.”

3H ago

US-NAACP-BLOOMBERG

Bloomberg formally joins 2020 campaign with multimillion-dollar ad blitz

Bloomberg launched a multimillion dollar ad campaign Sunday to announce his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination

1H ago

President Evo Morales Press Conference

Bolivian lawmakers approve new elections, bar ex-president

The measure forbids reelection of anyone who has served the last two terms consecutively as president, effectively ruling out Morales, whose refusal to accept such term limits was a key issue in protests against him

16H ago

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ruth Bader Ginsburg “home and doing well” after hospitalization

Ginsburg missed arguments earlier this month with what the court called a stomach bug

2H ago

Military Trial Of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher Enters Jury Phase

Navy can proceed with disciplinary plans despite Trump tweet

Trump suggested he would intervene again in the case of a Navy SEAL accused of war crimes

21H ago

US-IRAN-DEMONSTRATION

New documents show contacts between Giuliani and Pompeo

The State Department released the documents to the group American Oversight in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit

Nov 23

