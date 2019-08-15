Michael Gargiulo case: Stabbing deaths of three women linked to suspected serial killer

For, Ashley Ellerin, center, life in Hollywood in 2001 was a whirlwind of work, friends and fun. “She was just beautiful, and fun, and spontaneous,” says friend Chris Duran.

On Feb. 21, 2001, Ellerin and actor Ashton Kutcher were planning to attend a Grammy party together. When Kutcher arrived at her home, she never answered the door. According to police interviews, Kutcher looked in the windows and saw what he thought was wine spilled on the floor. It turns out it was a pool of blood — Ellerin had been brutally stabbed to death the night before.

- Advertisement -

“48 Hours Mystery”: The Boy Next Door