Michelle Obama interviewed by Gayle King — live stream

Michelle Obama is making her Essence Festival debut Saturday in an interview with “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King. King’s interview with Obama will start at 10:40 p.m. and will be streaming live on CBSN.

Obama spoke with King on “CBS This Morning” in November 2018 and described her experience on the campaign trail with her husband as being “probably one of the hardest [chapters] for me to write.”

“Because it goes over a painful time in the campaign when I thought I was doing great telling my story, sharing it honestly. But my whole persona was distorted,” she told King.

Regardless of criticisms, Obama said being honest about her life has provided her with a sense of worth and belonging. “I am good enough to be the first lady. I do love my country,” Obama said.

