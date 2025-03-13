Mickens trials begins today in Columbus

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An election lawsuit begins in Columbus this morning, on March 13.

Ward 2 Councilman Joseph Mickens claims his two opponents do not live in the ward.

Listed in the lawsuit are the Lowndes County Democratic Executive Committee, along with his opponents Laisha O’Neal and Roderick Smith.

Smith testified first in the trial.

On February 10, the committee ruled O’Neal and Smith could stay in the primary held on April 1.

A special judge is hearing the case.

