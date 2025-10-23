Microsoft hopes Mico succeeds where Clippy failed as tech companies warily imbue AI with personality
(ASSOCIATED PRESS) – According to Associated Press, Clippy, the animated paper clip that annoyed Microsoft Office users nearly three decades ago, might have just been ahead of its time.
Microsoft introduced a new artificial intelligence character called Mico (pronounced MEE’koh) on Thursday, a blob-shaped cartoon face that will embody the software giant’s Copilot virtual assistant and marks the latest attempt by tech companies to imbue their AI chatbots with more of a personality.
Copilot’s cute new emoji-like exterior comes as AI developers face a crossroads in how they present their increasingly capable chatbots to consumers without causing harm or backlash. Some have opted for faceless symbols, others are selling flirtatious, human-like avatars, and Microsoft is looking for a middle ground that’s friendly without being obsequious.
“When you talk about something sad, you can see Mico’s face change. You can see it dance around and move as it gets excited with you,” said Jacob Andreou, corporate vice president of product and growth for Microsoft AI, in an interview with The Associated Press. “It’s in this effort of really landing this AI companion that you can really feel.”
In the U.S. only so far, Copilot users on laptops and phone apps can speak to Mico, which changes colors and wears glasses when in “study” mode. It’s also easy to shut off, which is a big difference from Microsoft’s Clippit, better known as Clippy and infamous for its persistence in offering advice on word processing tools when it first appeared on desktop screens in 1997.
“It was not well-attuned to user needs at the time,” said Bryan Reimer, a research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “Microsoft pushed it, we resisted it and they got rid of it. I think we’re much more ready for things like that today.”