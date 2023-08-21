Mid-August heat wave, triple digit temperatures this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Heat continues to be the story this week. Highs at or above 100 degrees will be possible later in the week.

MONDAY: Expect a mainly sunny sky with highs in the middle 90s. Moisture has crept up as well, so the heat index could creep above 105° at times…and a heat advisory is in effect.

REST OF WEEK: The relentless “heat ridge” will remain in place across the Mid-MS Valley/Mid-South region. This will translate to highs approaching or possibly exceeding 100 degrees by mid to late week. Thankfully, daytime dew point temperatures should remain below 75°, which should keep the heat index below 115°. Still, this week’s heat may be our hottest stretch of weather so far this summer.

THIS WEEKEND: A front may slip in from the north late Saturday or early Sunday. This should knock temperatures down a bit as well as bring some welcomed rain to the region. Even though most of the area isn’t in a drought, a week of extremely hot & dry weather should mean any rain chance is welcome!

TROPICS: Several systems in the Atlantic are ongoing. None should impact the central Gulf Coast states, but it’s a sign we’re just a few weeks away from the peak of hurricane season!