Mid-October chill the next few days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Chilly mornings and cool afternoons will be the story the next couple days. A gradual warming trend is expected for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: A reinforcing shot of cool air arrived Tuesday night, and we’ll see the full effects through the afternoon Wednesday! Highs will only reach the 60s with a refreshing north breeze of 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Once the winds relax, temperatures will drop quickly! Overnight lows should drop into the 30s with patchy frost possible.

THURSDAY – WEEKEND: Continued sunshine with mornings gradually becoming less chilly and increasingly mild afternoons. Highs in the upper 70s are likely by Sunday, and low 80s are possible by early next week.

