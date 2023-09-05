Mid-week brings increased storm chance

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Tuesday and Wednesday look locally stormy at times, but the weekend is offering some fairly nice weather!

TUESDAY: Expect a mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the low 90s. The heat index may briefly go above 100° as well. Isolated showers and storms are likely to form in the peak heating hours across northern MS w/little movement. Locally heavy rain and dangerous lightning are the primary concern between 3-8 PM.

WEDNESDAY: The weather trends slightly hotter into the lower & middle 90s before any storm develops. The afternoon looks potentially stormier – some added lift in the upper atmosphere along w/increased instability could lead to a few severe storms. The primary threat would be damaging wind gusts. Most storms should weaken around sunset.

THU/FRI: Drier air looks to slowly phase in from the north behind a front. A few showers or storms could accompany the actual frontal passage Thursday, but Friday looks to dry out completely.

WEEKEND: Said drier air looks to stick around all weekend long! This should translate to sunny, comfortably warm days and mild nights! Expect highs in the upper 80s and overnight lows in the 60s.