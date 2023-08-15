Mid-week “cool down”

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Such great weather for our Tuesday! Temperatures have taken a drop, cooling slightly into the middle 80s. Conditions like these continue tomorrow before changes are heading our way.

TUESDAY NIGHT: With much less humidity and cooler temperatures during the day, conditions tonight are going to be quite nice! Low temperatures will be in the middle 60s. Sky conditions will be mostly clear throughout the rest of the night, allowing for those temperatures to fall lower.

WEDNESDAY: Another great day! Basically a copy and paste forecast from Tuesday. High temperatures will be maintaining in the middle 80s. Mostly clear sky conditions, so there may be a few light clouds floating around. Overnight low temperatures will continue in the low to middle 60s.

THUR/FRI: Heat and humidity will be heading back our way on Thursday. As humidity works its way back in, Thursday morning is expected to see fog. Temperatures are going to be working back into the 90s, with a quick bump to the middle 90s by Friday! Luckily, sky conditions are going to be staying sunny. Thursday night will see overnight temps one last time in the middle 60s, while Friday night heads back into the lower 70s.