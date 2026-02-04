Mid-Week Cooldown

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We enjoyed a warmer start to the week, but the cold front that passed through last night has brought much cooler temperatures for today and tomorrow. Rain chances are slim to none for the next several days.

WEDNESDAY: Overcast skies and cold temperatures are in store for Wednesday. Temperatures will struggle to reach the mid-40’s this afternoon, with feels like temperatures staying in the 30’s for most of the day. A breezy northwest wind will keep us feeling chilly through the day.

THURSDAY: Similar to Wednesday, except the sunshine will return. It’ll be very cold in the morning, with afternoon temperatures only in the mid-40’s. Windy conditions will persist, keep our wind chill values in the 30’s once again.

FRIDAY: Temperatures will warm up once again on Friday! High temperatures will be in the low-60’s. Sunny conditions will make for an overall nice end to the week.