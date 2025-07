Midday (2 IN 1 Connections/2 IN 1 Beauty Haircut/Backpack Giveaway) – 07/17/25

Today on Midday, Kealy talks to Mo Hamed and Jadalvin Spencer about the upcoming Free Back to School Haircuts and a Backpack/Supplies Giveaway event in Columbus.

