Midweek “cool down”

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Tuesday stays hot and then temperatures become a bit more seasonal, “cooling off” a few degrees. Isolated and scattered rain is possible throughout the second half of the week and through the weekend.

MONDAY NIGHT: Calm and mostly clear conditions for the end of our Memorial Day. Temperatures will be steadily dropping throughout the rest of the evening, staying mild. Overnight lows are expected to be in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Another hot day! High temperatures will be sticking to the upper 80s/lower 90s. It will be another mostly clear day, though a few passing clouds are possible by the afternoon. Temperatures overnight will be low to middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A slight “cool down” will occur for the middle of the week. Highs will be a bit more seasonal, reaching only into the low to middle 80s. Still warm, but cooler than 90s. There will be an isolated chance for a few showers and thunderstorms late afternoon to early evening.