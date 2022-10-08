MidWeek Warm Up

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Cooler temperatures are going to finish out the weekend. Starting the beginning of next week, temperatures are going to begin warming back up. Rain chances are heading this way too.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Temperatures tonight are going to be cool, in the low to middle 40s. Mostly clear sky conditions are going to continue through the overnight hours.

SUNDAY: Temperatures tomorrow are heading back into the middle 40s. The sky conditions are going to be mostly clear again tomorrow with a 0% percent chance of any rain showers.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Those clear sky conditions are continuing as temperatures fall into the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures are going to be warming up throughout the first half of the week back into the middle 80s. Cloud coverage builds back in Tuesday and Wednesday. Another cold front is expected to move back in Wednesday into Thursday, rain chances increase with the approaching front too.