Mike Conley Jr. “excited” for new start with Utah Jazz

NBA star Mike Conley Jr. on Wednesday said he was “excited” to join the Utah Jazz after reports the Memphis Grizzlies were trading him to Salt Lake City in a blockbuster deal. Conley has spent every season of his 12 year career in Memphis, who drafted him 4th overall in 2007.

“What more can I say about my city! You guys made me the man I am today! Memphis is home,” the 31-year-old guard tweeted. Time for another chapter! Excited to give all I have to The Jazz and Salt Lake City!”

What more can I say about my city! You guys made me the man I am today! Memphis is home. Always! 🙌🏾🙌🏾..Time for another chapter! Excited to give all I have to The Jazz and Salt Lake City! 😁#LetsGetIt #GodsPlan #takenote 💪🏾 — Mike Conley (@mconley11) June 19, 2019

The Athletic, who first reported the news, said Memphis traded Conley to Utah for Grayson Allen, Jae Crowder, Kyle Korver, the 23rd pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and a future first round pick. The Jazz will be looking to make a deeper run in the playoffs after losing in the first round in 2019.

Conley is one of the best guards who has never made an All-Star game. He has career averages of 14.9 points and 5.7 assists per game, while also averaging 21.1 points and 6.4 assists per game last season. Conley now joins star guard Donovan Mitchell in the Jazz backcourt, a move that could make the team a top contender in the Western Conference.

Mitchell responded to Conley’s tweet Wednesday welcoming him to the team.

Welcome to the squad brotha lets get it!! Also side note…Utah is a state but we gon let you slide this once😂😂 https://t.co/BPmvpdz49z — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 19, 2019

Conley was a highly sought-after free agent during the 2016 offseason and he eventually signed a five-year contract worth $153 million, the largest in league history at the time, CBS Sports reported.