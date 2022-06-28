Mike Leach, Mississippi State agree to contract extension

STARKVILLE (Miss.)- Mike Leach isn’t leaving Mississippi State anytime soon.

The head football coach and university have agreed to a two-year extension. He’s now under contract with the Bulldogs through 2025 (the news was first reported by 247Sports). Terms of the contract haven’t been disclosed yet.

Leach’s first year at the helm was bumpy in 2020. The Bulldogs went 4-7 in a year where COVID-19 impacted every week and the team was filled with youth and inexperience. MSU saw a big-time improvement in the second year of his tenure, winning three more games (7-6) including impressive wins against Kentucky, NC State, Texas A&M and a historic victory at Auburn in which the Bulldogs once trailed 28-3.

Leach is set to be available to the media on July 19th in Atlanta at SEC Media Days and the Bulldogs’ season gets started September 3rd against Memphis at 6:30 on ESPNU.