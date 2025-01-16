Mild and breezy Thursday, rain arrives late Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Above average temperatures continue through Saturday before big, big changes arrive Sunday into next week.

THURSDAY: Under a fully sunny sky, temperatures should soar quickly into the upper 50s and low 60s area-wide. Ahead of a weak boundary, west winds could gust up to 20-25 mph by afternoon as well.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows near 30 degrees.

FRIDAY: The day begins with sunshine, but clouds will slowly increase by afternoon. Some showers are possible in the evening, likely after dinner.

WEEKEND: The best chance of steadier rains will be early, early Saturday. For the rest of the day, isolated light showers could linger before a surge of colder air arrives Saturday night. Sunday will bring the chill! Highs will struggle to get out of the 30s Sunday afternoon with wind chills likely below freezing all day.

NEXT WEEK: True Arctic air arrives by Monday, where highs will struggle to get above freezing. We’re still watching Tuesday for a possible brush with winter weather, though there remains a lot of uncertainty. Continued uncertainty exists with another system on Thursday as well, so stay tuned!