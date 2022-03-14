Mild and comfortable week after Tuesday storms

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A round of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday makes all the raucous before skies generally clear out the rest of the week. Highs remain much more comfortable than have been the case the past few days, reaching the low 70s by Thursday. A cold front Friday hampers the warming trend a bit but we rebound to our Thursday temps by the end of the week.

MONDAY: Temperatures are noticeably more comfortable on our Monday as mostly clear skies lead the way for what will be a much more seasonable day outside. Afternoon temperatures will max out in the mid 60s, while lows will improve into the 50s overnight. The day remains mostly dry but a slight chance for scattered showers exists in the late evening as Tuesday’s system moves into the area.

TUESDAY: While looking impressive in the models, Tuesday’s stormy low may be all bark and little bite. Thunderstorms are more than likely and expected across most of our viewing area but the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has not issued any major advisories to this point. This does not mean that the odd heavy downpour or severe thunderstorm is not possible, but in general showers and garden-variety thunderstorms should be the norm. Current timing puts storms in the area around mid-morning Tuesday and out of the area by midnight Wednesday. Temperature-wise Tuesday’s system will put a slight damper on temperatures but the overall trend holds strong and afternoon highs in the low 60s are still expected. Lows will increase slightly into the low 50s overnight.