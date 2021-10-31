Mild Autumn Weekend Replaced by a Taste of Winter Later in the Week

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Mostly clear and sunny skies this weekend are replaced by more clouds and rain later next week. A strong cold front moving through on Wednesday will drop temperatures down into the 50s by Friday.

SUNDAY: Temperatures top out in the high 60s with lows dropping to the high 40s. Clear skies prevail and rain is out of the question.

MONDAY: Our Monday starts of just like our Sunday, with highs in the upper 60s, dropping down to the high 40s overnight. More cloud cover appears but be assured that no rain chance is expected.

TUESDAY: A slight rain chance comes into the forecast for Tuesday, but expectations are low for anything but a few sprinkles. Highs top out in the upper 60s with lows remaining in the high 40s. Partly cloudy skies mark the last time significant sunshine is expected, before a cold front moves through Wednesday.

NEXT WEEK: The week starts off relatively mild, with highs in the high 60s. The main weather-maker will come from a cold front set to pass through the area around midweek, dropping temps down to the low 50s by Friday. Look for lows to remain consistent in the high 40s throughout the week. Rain chances will be concentrated on Wednesday and Thursday with the passing of the front.