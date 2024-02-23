Mild, breezy days ahead with cool mornings

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Days stay mild over the next week with cool mornings through the weekend. Storms become possible by the middle of next week.

FRIDAY: Behind yesterday evening’s cold front, the sky becomes mostly sunny with highs in the 60s to near 70°. Northwest winds could gust up to 25 mph at times through the day.

FRIDAY NIGHT: The winds will lessen as the sky remains clear overnight. Lows should drop into the upper 30s after midnight.

WEEKEND: Expect plenty of sunshine both days with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and low 70s Sunday. It will be breezy again Saturday behind yet another cold frontal passage, but this front will not bring any rain thanks to limited to no moisture.

NEXT WEEK: The warming trend continues, but moisture gradually returns as well. Clouds will increase Monday and Tuesday with isolated light rain possible. The main focus continues to be mid-week, or Wednesday, where a strong cold front is set to move through. Lots of model discrepancy continues, but this front does have potential to bring strong to severe storms to parts of the Deep South…stay tuned!