Mild, muggy, and rain potential

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chance maintains for the next several days, though not everyone will experience it. Warmer than average temperatures are sticking around too.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mild temperatures and overall just kind of sticky feeling tonight. Overnight lows fall to a range of middle 60s to lower 70s. Heavy clouds stay across our northern Mississippi sky.

THURSDAY: Warmth maintains, with highs in the lower 80s. Stationary front will hold and keep conditions about the same as the past few days. Mostly cloudy sky with a few breaks for the sun and a light chance for a few isolated showers. Staying mild, lows in the upper 60s.

END OF THE WEEK: A little bit cooler. Highs will be in the upper 70s. A weak High pressure to our North will help keep the rain chance lower, with a few extra sun breaks during the day. Over the weekend, moisture from the Gulf with help from the movement of the tropical system Rafael could bring more rain.