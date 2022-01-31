Mild start to week ends with chills and rain

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: A mild start to our week ends with more nippy weather and some rain chances to boot. Highs topping off in the low 60s generally stay that way until Thursday when a strong cold front is set to move through. Clouds make a return for most of the week with rain chances concentrating in the middle of the week and at the tail-end of the weekend.

MONDAY: Perhaps the most comfortable day this upcoming week, Monday gifts us with highs in the low 60s and lows in the 40s. No rain is expected and mostly clear skies will prevail throughout the day.

TUESDAY: Like Monday, Tuesday also bring the delightful taste of 60 degree whether in the afternoon. Highs improve noticeably into the 50s for what will be one of the warmest nights of the week. Some clouds do pop into the region but the chance for any sort of rain will be minimal.

REST OF THE WEEK: The good news ends Tuesday, as more rain becomes the tale for the middle of the week. There is a decent chance for some healthy rain totals, especially with the front on Thursday, and on the positive side the highs remain in the 60s during the rainy period. As the arctic air mass that brought the front moves through the area, lows will once again drop into the 20s and highs into the 40s. Skies will clear up slightly before a rain chance on Sunday brings back the shades.