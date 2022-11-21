Mild temperatures on tap as cold front and rain lurks ahead

TUESDAY: We hit the 60s in the afternoon for the first time in a while. More sunshine makes its way into the region, although the chance for the rogue shower lingers. Lows drop into the low 40s once again overnight.

MONDAY: Highs hit the low 50s for perhaps the last time for the next few days. Plentiful cloud cover accompanies, although the skies will remain mostly dry other than the stray rain shower. Lows bottom out around 40 overnight.

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs climb into the low 60s, leaving us with closer to average temperatures for the next week. A cold front Friday brings our next big rain chance and briefly knocks highs down into the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Conditions remain mild through Thursday, before a Friday cold front puts us back into the 50s. The drop will be brief however, as the afternoon temperature will quickly rebound into the low 60s by Sunday. The main concern with Friday’s front is the showers and storms that will tag along. Not much in the way of severe weather is expected thus far but some healthy rain totals are certainly possible. Lows remain relatively stable in the 40s throughout the week.