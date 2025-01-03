Mild weather leading into severe risk Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Mild weather and lots of sun to cap off the week and start the weekend before another severe weather threat comes Sunday.

FRIDAY: Beautiful January weather with highs in the low to mid 50s and abundant sun. Winds will be light from the NNW at 5-10 MPH. It will get cold quick as the sun sets tonight, with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Expect some frost as you wake up Saturday morning, so give yourself a little extra time to warm up your cars.

SATURDAY: Similar to Friday, just a touch cooler with highs around 50. Lots of sun during the day will give way to some clouds and maybe some shower activity in the evening ahead of a big frontal system.

SUNDAY: Unfortunately, as it often does this time of year, the warm up Sunday will carry with it a severe risk. Details are yet to be ironed out, but this time the risk doesn’t look as potent as last weekend, and instability should be a big limiting factor. That said, still keep an eye out for updates as damaging winds and some tornadoes can not be ruled out in the afternoon and evening.