Mild weekend ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Overcast skies and a few spotty showers continue from the remnants of Hurricane Helene, which is now a low pressure system to our North. With steady cloud cover throughout the weekend, temperatures will feel mild. Conditions will clear up and bring sunny skies by the early work week.

SATURDAY: Rain chances won’t ruin any weekend plans, but a few spotty showers are possible. If you have game day plans in Oxford or Tuscaloosa, conditions will be overcast and humid, with a light breeze as well. Temperatures will be cooler than average due to the consistent cloud cover. The high temperature is expected to reach 75, with an overnight low in the 60s.

SUNDAY: Continued cloud cover and isolated showers are expected to end off the weekend. Overcast conditions will keep most of the day in the 70s, with a high temperature of 80 and an overnight low in the 60s. With lasting moisture in the air, it will continue to feel humid as well.

NEXT WEEK: Spotty showers clear up in time for the work week! With the help of clear skies and increased sunshine, temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s throughout the week, with overnight lows remaining in the 60s.