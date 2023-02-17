Mild weekend into a warm week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Cloud coverage is going to slowly fill back in this weekend, ahead of the next mid-week rain chance. Temperatures will be taking off next week, heading into the 70s and 80s!

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear to clear sky coverage is going to allow temperatures tonight to drop even further than last night. Overnight low temperatures are going to be in the middle 20s. Frost may be on the ground and on car windshields in the morning.

SATURDAY: The weekend is going to begin with mostly clear sky coverage. High temperatures warm slightly into the middle 50s. Grab yourself a nice warm hot dog during the 7th inning stretch, if you heading to any baseball games. Cloud coverage will begin to move back in from the West throughout Saturday evening. Overnight temperatures will be above freezing, in the middle 30s

SUNDAY: Continuing the temperature climb, high temperatures will be in the lower 60s. Cloud coverage will stay partly cloudy to mostly cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures overnight will be slightly more tolerable, in the mild 40s.

NEXT WEEK: High temperatures are going to continue taking off throughout the week. The temperatures are trending through the 70s and potentially pushing into the lower 80s! Cloud coverage will remain consistent. Rain chances will be very light the first couple of days, picking up probability towards the middle of the week for showers and storms. Next Friday will be the coolest day of the week. Overnight temperatures will remain mild though, in the 50s and 60s.