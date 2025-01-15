Milder days ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures trend toward 60 degrees by Thursday – Saturday before an Arctic plunge arrives Sunday into next week.

WEDNESDAY: Expect plenty of sunshine with highs back in the 50s in the afternoon and light, variable winds.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Another cold one! Expect lows to dip into the 20s area-wide.

THURSDAY: With stronger westerly winds developing, highs may make a run at 60 degrees for some as sunshine continues.

FRIDAY: Most of the day will likely be dry! Clouds will slowly build by afternoon, but moisture will be fairly limited early. Showers should develop well after sunset across the area and become more widespread late Friday night.

WEEKEND: Saturday still brings a decent chance for rain early in the day. By lunch, most if not all the rain should be exiting southeast. The flood gates to COLD air open up Sunday, where highs may struggle to get out of the 30s. Wind chills will likely be at or below freezing all day. Then, the really cold stuff gets here early next week.