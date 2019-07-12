Miley Cyrus explains why she doesn’t want kids

Mother Nature is female — and is she angry, according to Miley Cyrus. “When she’s angry, don’t f*** with her,” the singer said in a new interview with ELLE Magazine. Cyrus is on the cover this month promoting her new album, “She Is Coming,” and she’s opening up about her sexuality, her “Hannah Montana” days, “Old Town Road,” and why she doesn’t want kids.

On being a powerful woman

Cyrus said at this point in her life, she feels more powerful than ever. She recently married her longtime love, actor Liam Hemsworth, in an intimate ceremony. “I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique. And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it,” Cyrus told ELLE.

“I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f***ing apron cooking dinner?” she questioned. Cyrus is not exactly known to be demure — or a rule-follower. After leaving Disney she totally transformed her image and took on something of a bad-girl persona, becoming unafraid of expressing her sexuality.

“I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women,” Cyrus said. “People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f***ing good, and I know that.” She said while Hemsworth is the person she feels has her back the most, she hates the word “wife.”

Cyrus also talked about double standards between men and women in relationships and in the music industry. She told ELLE that Joan Jett revealed to her that record executive Clive Davis at first questioned her hit “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll,” saying “there’s no place in the industry for that.” The song, of course, ended up being a hit.

“Now any time anyone tells me no, I’m like, ‘Well, honey, you know what? People told f***ing Joan Jett that they didn’t want “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll.”‘ No one should have ever told me that story, because now that’s my clapback for everything,” Cyrus said.

From “Hannah Montana” to “Black Mirror”

Cyrus starred in the hit Disney Channel show “Hannah Montana” from 2006 to 2011. The series even spawned albums and a feature-length film. Cyrus eventually broke out of the cookie-cutter Disney mold, and at first shocked the world when she showed her real personality — a personality far from Hannah Montana’s.

“The minute I had sex, I was kind of like, I can’t put the f***ing wig on again. It got weird,” she said of the blonde wig she wore when playing the title role of the hit series. She stopped playing Hannah Montana when she was 18.

Cyrus recently returned to the small screen with a role in Netflix’s “Black Mirror.” She plays Ashley O, a pop star whose life is being controlled by her manager; she tries to break free of her contract and create the music she wants to, but is drugged and kept locked up so she can’t truly express herself.

“The character is me,” Cyrus said. “They twisted it up the way they always do, but the industry is already pretty dark. And at times, I’ve definitely felt like Ashley O. I still do. Making this record, I felt like Ashley O at times.”

Cyrus said when the “Black Mirror” showrunner approached her with the script and asked if she was interested, she had a simple answer: “It’s not even if I’m interested or not. It’s just that no one else can play this because this is my life. Like, you just took my life,” she said.

A “Black Mirror” episode features Miley Cyrus on stage again – this time as a wigged pop star other than Hannah Montana. Netflix

On her dad’s “Old Town Road” collaboration

As Hannah Montana, Cyrus sang about having the “best of both worlds” — living a dual life as a famous pop star and a normal girl from Tennessee. Turns out, Miley thinks Lil Nas X has found the “best of both worlds” with “Old Town Road.”

That’s what she said about the singer’s trap and country hybrid song, on which her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus sings. “That record is the best of both worlds in the way that you get a song that just sounds amazing on the radio — it’s glue, it brings people together. But it’s a f***ing political statement,” Cyrus said.

She said her dad decided to join the track because he “loves the underdog and has always been that way.” Lil Nas X first released the song on is own and it was a hit, even making Billboard’s country chart — until they removed it. Some said the song wasn’t “country” enough, so the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer offered to add his vocals.

“My dad doesn’t like when anyone tells anyone no… He would rather do what’s right and lose sometimes than cheat and win. And that’s always been me, too. I’d rather fail than cheat,” Cyrus said.

On having kids

Cyrus called it “a blessing and a curse” that women give new life. “We’re expected to keep the planet populated. And when that isn’t a part of our plan or our purpose, there is so much judgment and anger that they try to make and change laws to force it upon you—even if you become pregnant in a violent situation,” Cyrus said, alluding to recently-passed state abortion restrictions.

“If you don’t want children, people feel sorry for you, like you’re a cold, heartless b***ch who’s not capable of love,” Cyrus continued. The reason she personally doesn’t want children comes back to Mother Nature.

Cyrus said we’ve been treating earth the same way we’ve been treating women — badly. “We just take and take and expect it to keep producing. And it’s exhausted. It can’t produce.”

“We’re getting handed a piece-of-s**t planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child. Until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that,” she said.

Cyrus said millennials don’t want to reproduce “because we know that the earth can’t handle it.”