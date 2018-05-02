Military plane crashes on road in Georgia

An Air National Guard plane crashed on a road in Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday, the U.S. Air Force confirmed to CBS News. Spokeswoman Ann Stefanek confirmed that the crash happened but provided no other immediate details.
Georgia Air National Guard official says at least five are dead from the crash.
The Air Force says the plane was an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane belonged to the 156th Air Wing out of Puerto Rico.
A firefighters union said on Twitter that the plane was a C-130. A picture accompanying the union’s tweet appeared to show a damaged plane on fire.
Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport said on Twitter that some commercial flights were affected by the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
