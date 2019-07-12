Military-type weapon found in abandoned Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Federal law enforcement was called to Jackson after a large, military-type weapon was found in the city.

ATF agents identified the weapon as an M-72 light anti-tank weapon.

- Advertisement -

Major Pete Luke, with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, described the weapon as one-shot and done.

He says it does not pose a threat to the public in its present condition.

The weapon was found in an abandoned house on Donald Street in South Jackson.

Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and ATF are investigating where it came from and who could have left it in the house.