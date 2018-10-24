Milk Bar’s Christina Tosi says “joy begets joy” in feeding people desserts

Christina Tosi is the chef and founder of the popular bakery Milk Bar. The award-winning chef is behind cult favorites like Crack Pie, Cereal Milk Soft Serve, and her layered Birthday Cake. Tosi is also expanding her empire and opened Milk Bar’s 15th location in Los Angeles last month.Tosi joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss why she used to find cake boring and her new cookbook, “All About Cake.”