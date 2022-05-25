Miller O.K. Tire tell you how to save money during your summer travels

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The countdown is on to the Memorial Day Weekend – and Summer.

And that means more folks will be hitting the road, and with gas prices at an all-time high in Mississippi, you may be wondering how you can get the most out of each gallon.

No matter what you drive, something as simple as routine maintenance can improve your mileage.

Check your tires – properly inflated tires create less drag. Less drag equals better mileage.

Make sure your air filters are clean. Just like when you run, the better you breathe, the better you run.

And keep those oil changes on schedule.

“You need to keep your tires inflated, properly rotated, inflated, and aligned. And that’ll keep the life on your tires good, and it’ll help your car perform better. And, like I said, your oil changes need to be done. Your air filters need to be done. All the maintenance on your vehicle will help you save money in the long run,” said Terry Jennings, Managers, Millers O.K. Tires.

If you’re looking for some good news, drivers of newer vehicles that use synthetic oil can go longer between oil changes, usually 5,000 to 7,500 miles. For those drivers, Jennings recommends getting the tires rotated when you get the oil changed.