Millions are bracing for the impact of dangerous weather

Millions of Americans are bracing for the impact of dangerous weather this weekend.

Heavy snow is expected to hit the north-central and northeastern U.S., while a separate storm system is expected to bring snow and heavy rain to the West. Rain and thunderstorms are expected in the Lower Mississippi, Tennessee, and Ohio Valleys, the National Weather Service said.

The National Weather Service warns travel could become impossible in some places.

“High winds are expected, and Blizzard Warnings are in effect for parts of the Northern/Central Plains,” the service said. “Dangerous conditions will make travel almost impossible. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are in effect for the Central/Southern Plains, south of the snow impacts.”

Whiteout driving conditions were treacherous north of Minneapolis. And similar scenes are likely to play out for millions of others as the storm moves east with heavy snow, strong winds and areas of wintry mix.

As of Saturday morning, 70 million people were impacted by winter storm and wind alerts, according to meteorologist Jeff Berardelli.

In Colorado, powerful winds forced some drivers to pull to the side of a major highway. A tractor-trailer tipped over in Colorado Springs. Meanwhile, a search was continuing in Arizona Saturday for three young children who disappeared when the motorhome in which their family was traveling in was swept away by floodwaters 90 miles northeast of Phoenix.