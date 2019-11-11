Millions face freezing temperatures amid arctic blast Snow is falling and temperatures are dropping tonight as an arctic invasion plunges across the United States. The dangerous weather is already causing accidents and travel delays. About 222 million Americans — that’s nearly 75% of the country — will shiver in temperatures below freezing. More than 300 records could be shattered — from the central plains to New England and as far south as Florida. - Advertisement - The arctic blast on Monday caused crashes on roads in Illinois and Missouri and will blanket at least 25 states with snow and freezing temperatures.

More than a foot of snow expected in parts of the Northeast More than a foot of snow is expected in parts of the Northeast in the coming days. The National Weather Service said northernmost Maine could see 10 to 14 inches of snow through Tuesday, and parts of central and northern Vermont could also see up to a foot of snow. Lesser amounts are expected in northern New Hampshire and parts of the western Maine mountains and foothills. Other areas will see a mix of freezing rain and only an inch or two of snow. Temperatures will dip into the single digits Tuesday night in the northern half of Maine and New Hampshire. The cold temperatures will continue Wednesday before warming a bit later in the week. — The Associated Press

More than 1,000 flights canceled in Chicago Airlines at O’Hare and Midway airports have canceled more than 1,000 flights amid snowy conditions, CBS Chicago reported. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, which was in effect until 2 p.m. Total accumulations are expected to reach 3 to 6 inches, with the heaviest snowfall expected over the northern and central parts of the Chicago area. Snow totals were expected to amount to 2 to 4 in the city. A daily record was set for snowfall at O’Hare by midday with 3.4 inches of measurable snow. Average delays are over 90 minutes at O’Hare and less than 15 minutes at Midway.

Snow wreaks havoc on St. Louis rush hour Sixty-one crashes were reported near the St. Louis metro area Monday as snow began to fall, CBS affiliate KMOV reports. Nine people were injured in the crashes, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop. The snow also worsened traffic on a number of interstates. On one interstate, a jack-knifed tractor-trailer blocked all eastbound traffic, KMOV reports. On another, an overturned tractor-trailer blocked all but one eastbound lane. Black Jack Fire Department The city is under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. CST, with 1 to 2 total inches of snow expected. Winds are expected to reach up to 30 mph. The National Weather Service warned that “the rapid fall of temperatures into the 20s could result in a flash freeze of untreated roads, bridges and overpasses.”