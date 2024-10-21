Millport man explains why he has been on the job for so long

MILLPORT, Alabama. (WCBI)- Packing his bag with tools bright and early in the morning, has been a part of Clif Homan’s routine for the last 50 years.

“When I was 15 years old, said Clif Homan,” Weyerhaeuser’s Team Leader. “I had the opportunity to go to a machine shop in another industrial setting, and I said from that, that I wanted to be a machinist.”

Clif Homan has worked at Weyerhaeuser since 1974, His decades of service was celebrated in a ceremony in August

His career there started when two of his uncles suggested that he take a job at the sawmill in Millport.

“I was in school when this opportunity came to me.” said Homan. “I had two uncles that were maintenance men here, and they told me you need to put in for a machinist job up here, because they are about to hire one. I came up here and put in for it, and they hired me nearly that day”

Weyerhaeuser Plant Manager Brian Harrison said Homan’s experience and wisdom has been vital in helping new employees make a smooth and safe transition.

“When we think about our commitment to safety, our commitment is based on caring,” said Harrison. “Mr. Clif definitely demonstrates that with every new team member that we bring into that shop. He lives our core five safety principles every day, and his commitment to training the next generation is all about caring.”

“The way that everyone respects me as a leader.” said Homan. “It means a lot to me.”

Some of the parts Homan uses are very small, and it requires a lot of skills and patience. Homan said he has always been fascinated by turning nothing into something, and that is his favorite part about the job, and it is also what has kept him around for so long.

“It is taking something that has broken in the mill and fixing it.” said Homan. We have a little saying here “take it to Clif and tell him that he won’t fix it,” and I am going to fix it. Making parts like the one I showed you earlier, it interests me to take something and cut away a bunch of metal and make something out of it.”

Homan said he still remembers the very first project he worked on, and he also said as of right now, he has no plans of retiring.

