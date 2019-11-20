Millport receives $200,000 grant for water tank repairs

Water tanks are used to pump water into the homes and businesses in your community. That's why it's so important to make sure the tanks are operating safely and efficiently.

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – In small communities, the water tower may be the tallest structure in town.

Most carry the town name and hold much of the water supply for its citizens. Every five years, these water towers need to be inspected and checked for building infrastructure.

Rust and chipped paint.

That’s what a water tank in Millport, Alabama looks like after being there for over 20 years, untouched.

Mayor Stanley Allred said he and city leaders started a service project to have the water tank’s condition updated.

“When you’re looking to move to a town or stay in a town you’re looking for the infrastructure to be the best that it can be,” said Allred.

Millport was awarded a $200,000 grant towards maintenance and upkeep services for the tank.

“When you start talking about water tanks it’s expensive,” said Allred.

Water Superintendent Robby McAdams said it’s a job that’s long overdue.

“It’s a project that we’ve been working on for a couple of years trying to get it painted so that we can meet standards and don’t fall behind,” said McAdams.

McAdams said over 300,000 gallons of water will be drained in the first phase then beautification will come next.

“They’ll sandblast the tank inside and out and then re-paint it from top to bottom. I’m glad to get it done, it’s something we’ve been wanting for a while,” said McAdams.

“Millport is growing. We’ve had several industries here and they’re all expanding so we have to update our stuff to keep up with them,” said Allred.

Mayor Allred said residents shouldn’t be concerned of the water quality in the tank as it’s in good condition. The maintenance project should begin in the spring of 2020.