Mini pantries across Lowndes County helping families

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County charity is helping feed families in need.

The Community Benefit Committee’s Blessed Boxes program has 16 boxes throughout the county for people to leave non-perishable foods and other essentials.

Anyone can stop by and take what they need for themselves or their families.

Group members say they need the community’s help to keep the boxes stocked.

Lt. Rhonda Sanders with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department volunteers with the group. She says they see the need all over the county.

“It’s a big increase of people not having. I get letters all the time; emails from families who have been laid off during the pandemic saying, ‘Thank you. If the blessing box wasn’t here we don’t know what we would have done until we get our next paychecks.’ So yes it is helping people throughout Lowndes County.”

Sanders says people who want to help can bring their donations to the lobby of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s office.