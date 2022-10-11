Miss. Highway Patrol drops age limit for state trooper applications

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is dropping the age limit for those who can apply to become a state trooper.

Applicants can now start applying at the age of 21.

That’s down from 23 years old.

You still do have to have a high school diploma or GED equivalent.

Those interested in applying to become a state trooper just need to visit the Mississippi Department of Public safety’s website.

