Miss. Highway Patrol drops age limit for state trooper applications
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is dropping the age limit for those who can apply to become a state trooper.
Applicants can now start applying at the age of 21.
That’s down from 23 years old.
You still do have to have a high school diploma or GED equivalent.
Those interested in applying to become a state trooper just need to visit the Mississippi Department of Public safety’s website.
