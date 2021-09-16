Mississippi lottery players are looking at combined jackpots near one billion dollars

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) Mississippi lottery players are looking at combined jackpots that are soaring near the one billion dollar mark.

Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are over four million each.

The Mississippi Match five is 80,000.

Winning numbers will be drawn for the next three nights.

If you want to see the numbers first you can see them on WCBI.

Those winning numbers are announced just before the ten o’clock news begins, again right here on WCBI.